Rwanda Deploys Drones to Raise Awareness on COVID-19

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rwandan Police, on Sunday, said they have deployed drones as a method of raising awareness about COVID-19, another application of drone technology in the Central African country.

A loud-speaker seemed as a boost to communicate messages to the public is bound to a drone, pictures showed in a tweet by the Police.

The Police asked the public to listen carefully to the message delivered by the drones when they pass their neighbourhoods and not to leave their homes to view the drones.

The Police also forbade the gathering in large groups when drones deliver messages.

The move was widely applauded by the public in their replies under the tweet, though some comments expressed worries that people would go outside to see the innovation.

As of Saturday evening, Rwanda had reported 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A total of 18 patients have recovered.

Rwanda has been embracing drone technology in the health sector, where the use of drones to deliver life-saving blood products and vaccines to remote areas is already a reality. (Xinhua/NAN)

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.