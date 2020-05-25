Sallah : Gov. Matawalle Receives Zamfara Monarchs On Traditional Sallah Homage

His Excellency the Executive Governor of Zamfara State Hon. Dr Bello Muhammad MON (Matawallen Maradun) today at his Hometown in Maradun received custodians of Islamic norms and values in Zamfara state on a traditional Sallah homage.

The seventeen Emirs of Zamfara led by the Emir of Zamfara Anka and Chairman Zamfara state Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad CON, were at the Governor’s residence in Maradun town to pay him a traditional Sallah Homage and to congratulate him on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawallen Maradun used the occasion to inform the traditional institutions on the State Government’s resolve to stop all forms of illegal minings in all parts of the state.

The Matawallen Maradun directed the Royal Fathers in the state to stop all forms of illegal minings within two weeks, and bring report to the State Government for necessary action.

The Governor explained that the state Government is making tireless effort to see that about seventy thousand youths in the state were engaged in proper mining activities in collaboration with the Federal Government on how best to tap the abundant mineral deposits that are abundant in the state as part of measures to improve the economy of the state and the Nation in general.

He said five thousand youths from each of the fourteen local Government Areas of Zamfara State would be engaged in that sector so as people of the state will appreciate the importance of self reliance.

Governor Matawalle commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking proactive measures to end illegal minings in the state, saying that the support of the Federal Government in this regard will go along way in maintaining the rich potential minerals deposit of the state and other parts of the country.

On security, Governor Bello Matawalle said security is improving in the state gradually saying the state government Will continue to maintain the peace accord with the repentant bandits, while unrepentent ones would be dealt with decisively.

Earlier, The Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, and Emir of Zamfara Anka Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad CON said they were at the Governor’s residence to pay him a Traditional Sallah Homage and to congratulate him on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast 1441 AH.

The Emir thanked the Governor of his unflinching support to traditional institutions in the state, and assured of their full loyalty and support to his administration.

