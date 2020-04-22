Same Family Members Can’t Get Cash Disbursements – FG

Members from the same family cannot receive money from the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme ongoing in many states, the Federal Government clarified on Tuesday.

It also stated that a total of 279 trucks of grains had been deployed to the frontline states that were put on lockdown by the President.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, disclosed this at the daily briefing on COVID-19 updates in Abuja.

She further said the government was focusing on digitalising the CCT scheme and was getting the BVN of beneficiaries as well as their mobile phone contacts to improve on the transparency of the process.

On claims that two members of a family were paid N20,000 each recently, the minister said it was highly impossible for such to happen.

Umar-Farouq said, “This is near impossible because the process involved is a very tedious one. All critical stakeholders in the community are involved.

“It is almost impossible for members of the same household to get this intervention.”

Umar-Farouq said the humanitarian ministry had deployed 279 trucks from the 70,000 metric tonnes of grains approved by the President as food palliatives.

