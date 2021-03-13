Sanusi, Former Emir Of Kano, Appointed Leader of Tijjaniya Sect in Nigeria

Former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has been appointed as the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria.

The appointment was announced at the conference of the sect in Sokoto State. Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Governor Aminu Tambuwal are among the influential personalities who attended the conference.

Since the death of Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu in 2018, the sect has not appointed any leader. Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi I, Sanusi’s late grandfather, was a leader of The Tijjaniyah, a Sufi order.

The appointment took effect one year after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State dethroned Sanusi.

The Tijāniyyah originated in the Maghreb but now more widespread in West Africa, particularly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Ghana, Northern and South-western Nigeria and Sudan, according to Wikipedia.

The Tijāniyyah order is also present in the state of Kerala in India.

