Sanusi to Challenge his Banishment in Court

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, through his lawyer has vowed to challenge his banishment in court.

His lawyer, A. B Mahmoud said Sanusi was not served any arrest warrant when he was whisked out of the Emir’s Palace on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference he said the Kano Emirate Court Law 2019 has not in any way empowered the Kano State Executive Council to banish the emir.

He said, “We have the directives of the emir through his chief of staff, Munir Sanusi to challenge the legality of dethronement and banish of the emir.

“We have to receive any directives to challenge his dethronement, but we have been directed to challenge his banishment.

Mahmoud added that the dethronement and banishment of Sanusi was a total violation of his rights.

He called on the Inspector General of Police and Director General of the Department of the State Security to “immediately and unconditionally release the His Highness.”

