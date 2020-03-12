Buhari’s Intervention Would Have Saved Emir Sanusi – Abdulsalami

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said the intervention of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, could have saved the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido as the Emir of Kano.

He said a committee set up to resolve the dispute between Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and Sanusi met with Buhari over the matter.

Abubakar in an interview with Voice of America Hausa Service, monitored by one of our correspondents, said the committee met the governor and the Emir.

He stated, “We met with the Emir and the governor separately, then we met them together. We tried to mediate. All I can say is that there was a misunderstanding and satan got involved.

“The governor had the yam and the knife in this matter because the emir is under him.

“I can’t say whether or not President Buhari intervened because I was not in Nigeria. But before I left, we went to him with our report and we discussed. I cannot say whether he intervened or not but if he intervened, it would be surprising we will be where we are now. But no matter what, if Allah says a thing will happen, there is nothing anybody can do.”

