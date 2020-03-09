Sanusi’s Dethronement Both ‘Good and Bad News’ – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as ‘good’ and bad’ news.

In a letter, the retired army general addressed Sanusi as “Your Royal Highness and Brother,” and told him he had “heard of the sad and good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State government”.

Obasanjo said the Sanusi’s removal was sad because it was undeserved, but good because the former Emir had “paid the price”. He did not elaborate.

The Kano State government announced early Monday Sanusi’s removal from the revered throne, bringing to an end a rancorous relationship that had existed between the former Emir and the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Sanusi, who served as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, was later arrested Monday and banished to central state of Nasarawa. By this, he is not permitted to return to Kano State again.

“My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity,” Obasanjo wrote.

Sanusi is a critic of Northern Nigeria oligarchy, blaming them for the backwardness of the region as a result of some cultural and religious practices that perpetuate poverty.

