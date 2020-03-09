Sanusi’s Dethronement: ‘Voice of Ganduje, Hand of Buhari’, Nigerians React [TWEETS]

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano.

Emir Sanusi was dethroned over disrespect to the office of the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other government agencies.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said the removal was with immediate effect.

The emir’s action violated the part 3 section A-E of Kano state law, hence the removal. He said the removal was in line with consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He said a new emir would be announced in due course. He urged Kano people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the development and some have hinted at President Muhammadu Buhari’s involvement in the removal. See tweets;

Sanusi’s sack is the voice of Ganduje but the hand of Buhari. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) March 9, 2020

I hope now that GOVERNOR GANDUJE and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 9, 2020

The man we fell in love with is called Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and what’s made him the darling of the progressives is his characteristic public intellection. You can never take that away from him. There’s always a price to pay for refusing to play by the book of the Establishment. pic.twitter.com/ZLWTl1tJgO — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 9, 2020

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, one of the few Northerners who speak up against child marriage, poverty, out of school children & drug addiction has been removed. After they tried to suppress his voice for many months. You wonder what manner of politics this is & to what end. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 9, 2020

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II (KCOB) has finally been removed. This was coming. He has lost traditional power but his influence will always be telling on politics in Nigeria as a whole. This is the end of a season. The series hasn’t ended. It has not. pic.twitter.com/H2vwDhPrPX — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 9, 2020

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been dethroned. I feel no sympathy for him. This man was hired by Buhari & APC to spread untold lies that $20billion was missing under GEJ. Today this same Buhari, Ganduje and APC has dethroned him as Emir of Kano. Karma is a bitch. I laugh in GEJ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zp8KImbDZg — The Omonile Lawyer™ (@MatthewOttah) March 9, 2020

I believe Ganduje is just the poster-child of this agenda to frustrate and dethrone Emir Sanusi. Abuja’s handwriting isn’t hard to read, but that’s a story for another day. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 9, 2020

Everyone involved in enthroning Buhari as President have all gotten their shares of Karma.

Atiku got

Saraki got

Kwankwaso got

Dino got

Emir Sanusi just got

Tinubu is still getting and all boys sent out of govt. Finally, the masses are recieving senses now. Pls dont RT oooo. — Bolanle Cole Esq.🗨 (@BolanleCole) March 9, 2020

I know Emir Sanusi considers Buhari as a friend & father but did you see how Baba unlooked his trevails until he got deposed? Anything that doesn’t directly affect the man and his hold on power, he unlooks. That will be the fate of Oshiomhole, Tinubu and APC in the man’s hands — Malachy Odo II Esq. 🦁 (@MalachyOdo1) March 9, 2020

Plot twist. It all works out for Sanusi. He joins the APC. Runs for President. Wins and succeeds Buhari. Ganduje no longer has immunity. And Dawisu quickly leaves for Harvard to do a “course”. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) March 9, 2020

I have nothing but respect for HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi for his stand.WARNING: if you choose to fight the establishment be ready to be removed from whatever position u hold. You see they say Knowledge is Power, but in Nigeria “Power is power” and it doesn’t belong to the people pic.twitter.com/2mW4kJIvII — AuduMaikori (@Audu) March 9, 2020

