buhari-ganduje

Sanusi’s Dethronement: ‘Voice of Ganduje, Hand of Buhari’, Nigerians React [TWEETS]

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano.

Emir Sanusi was dethroned over disrespect to the office of the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other government agencies.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said the removal was with immediate effect.

The emir’s action violated the part 3 section A-E of Kano state law, hence the removal. He said the removal was in line with consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He said a new emir would be announced in due course. He urged Kano people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the development and some have hinted at President Muhammadu Buhari’s involvement in the removal. See tweets;

