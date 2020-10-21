Sanwo-Olu Blames Lekki Killings on ‘Forces Beyond Our Direct Control’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has blamed the killings of young #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on what he called “forces beyond our direct control.”

Soldiers deployed to the Tollgate following imposition of 24-hour curfew in the state had Tuesday night fired shots at the peaceful young protesters who had been protesting against police beutality at the Lekki Tollgate, killing unconfirmed number of them and injuring several others.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, Sanwo-Olu described the tragic incident as “dark notes in our history,” and said he would make a state broadcast on the development.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki. It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident

“There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.

“I will give a state broadcast in the morning,* the governor tweeted.

