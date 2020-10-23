Sanwo-Olu Relaxes Curfew From 8am to 6pm

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the easing of the curfew imposed on the state beginning from Saturday.

Speaking at the State House Marina Friday, the governor said people were allowed to go out on Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

“We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening,” he said.

____

