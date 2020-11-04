coronavirus-lagos-gov-sanwo-olu-must-be-probed-pdp-vows

Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order to Rebuild Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday signed an executive order for the rebuilding of the state as a result of the massive destruction inflicted by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu also constituted the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also look at the future and healing of wounds.

Details later…

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#EndSARSBabajide Sanwo-OluLagos State Governor

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order to Rebuild Lagos

Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order to Rebuild Lagos

News
  • 4 Nov
  • 0
Industrial Court Orders Kogi Govt To Pay Simon Achuba N180m

Industrial Court Orders Kogi Govt To Pay Simon Achuba N180m

News
  • 4 Nov
  • 0
2023 Election: INEC Announces Resumption Of Voter Registration, Earmarks N1billion

2023 Election: INEC Announces Resumption Of Voter Registration, Earmarks N1billion

News
  • 4 Nov
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top