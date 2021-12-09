Sanwo-Olu Suspends Planned Peace Walk

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shelved the proposed peace walk billed for this month.

He had invited some #EndSARS activists to a peace walk for “the healing of Lagos”.

The governor had said: “In December, I will be leading a walk for peace to herald the healing of our land.

“Let me use this occasion to extend an open invitation to our youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students and the media as well as other stakeholders to join me.”

Students of the Lagos State University, clerics, other groups promised to join the peace walk.

But in a statement on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said the walk has been suspended due to the emerging COVID-19 variants, especially Omicron.

He said,: Since my last address to you, the good people of Lagos State on Tuesday 30, November 2021, during which I expressed a desire to lead a Walk for Peace, following the outcome of the work of the Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, I have been inundated with deep expressions of solidarity from various groups and people declaring their readiness to join me on the symbolic walk.

“Indeed, I owe a special debt of gratitude to our youths and students, who reached out to either members of my team or directly to me, expressing their readiness to join me on the planned Walk for Peace.

“They include many of our civil society leaders, business leaders within and outside of Corporate Lagos, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community, entertainers, market associations, trade associations and women groups who have committed time and resources to prepare for the Peace Walk. I thank you all.

“When the unseen enemy called COVID-19 began to ravage the world and indeed our nation, I assumed the role of the Incident Commander in our quest to protect the lives of our people.

“We subjected ourselves to the dictates of science. We chose to be guided not by our emotions, but by expert opinions rooted in science.

“Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic.

“Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace. I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development.

“I look forward to engaging with you as we work together for peace!”

