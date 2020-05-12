Sanwo-Olu-_

Sanwo-Olu Swears In Eight Judges

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said he swore in eight new judges to strengthen the state’s High Court.

The Judges had been confirmed by the National Judicial Council.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet via his official handle, said the eight judges will help to “deepen the dispensation of justice in our state.”

According to the Governor, the Judges include: Hon. Justice Dorcas Taiwo Olatokun, Hon. Justice Yhaqub Gbadebo Oshoala, Hon. Justice Omotola Ibironke Oguntade, Hon. Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Hon. Justice Dr. Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu.

Others are: Hon. Justice Sharafa Abioye Olaitan, Hon. Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade and Hon. Justice Adeniyi Funsho Pokanu.

“It is my fervent hope that our new Judges will work to make our Judiciary remain a true beacon of hope for the common man,” Sanwo-Olu said.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Babajide Sanwo-OluLagos StateNational Judicial Council (NJC)

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Sanwo-Olu Swears In Eight Judges

Sanwo-Olu Swears In Eight Judges

News
  • 12 May
  • 0
Arewa Youth Forum Celebrates Aisha Buhari For Helping The Poor

Arewa Youth Forum Celebrates Aisha Buhari For Helping The Poor

News
  • 12 May
  • 0
Orji Kalu Remains in Prison Custody, May Not Benefit From The May 8 judgement

Orji Kalu Remains in Prison Custody, May Not Benefit From The May 8 judgement

News
  • 12 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top