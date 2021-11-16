Sanwo-Olu Vows to Implement Judicial Panel Reports on #EndSARS, Lekki Shooting

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday vowed to implement the recommendations the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other matters submitted to him.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who said this during the submission of reports immediately constituted a four-member committee led by Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), to raise a White Paper on the reports of the panel within two weeks.

Other members of the committee are; commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu; special adviser, Works and Infrastructures, Mrs Aramide Adeyooye and permanent secretary, Cabinet Office, Mrs. Tolani Oshodi.

The two-volume reports were presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Ikeja by the chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), who disclosed that part of their recommendations included the establishment of a body to take over human rights abuses in Lagos based on the fact that the panel could not hear over 40 petitions submitted to it.

Harping on the need to accelerate implementation of the panel’s report, the governor said the committee would bring forward a White Paper within the next two weeks to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council, pledging that the reports and recommendations would be made public and submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC) for discussion.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Okuwobi disclosed that the panel awarded a total of N410 million to 70 victims of Police brutality, saying 235 petitions were received with only 14 of it being on the alleged Lekki shooting incident.

