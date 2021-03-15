School Attack: Three Teachers Abducted, No Pupil Missing – Kaduna Govt

Bandits have abducted three teachers from a primary school in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this on Monday while giving an update on the incident. He, however, noted that no pupil was kidnapped or declared missing after a headcount was conducted.

As of the time when the news of the attack broke, it was reported that an unknown number of pupils and teachers were feared missing.

The latest attack followed the attempts by bandits to attack three schools in the state – at the secondary and tertiary levels.

While the military successfully thwarted the attacks on the Turkish International Secondary School and Government Science Secondary School in Ikara, bandits kidnapped some students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka.

The school came under attack very early on Friday, not long after bandits attempted to attack the Turkish school.

However, military operatives promptly arrived at the scene, leading to the rescue of 180 people comprising 132 male students, 40 female students, and eight civilian staff members of the school.

Thereafter, the authorities in Kaduna said 39 students, comprising 23 female and 16 male students were still missing.

A day after the attack, soldiers brought the rescued students to the school to pick their belongings while the school authorities asked all students to vacate the premises.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.