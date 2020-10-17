Scores killed as Military Jets Bombard ISWAP’s Hideouts in Borno

Hideouts of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Tundun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini, on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State, have been bombarded by military airstrikes, resulting in the death of scores of the insurgents.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement, disclosed that the operation was conducted under a new subsidiary operation, tagged ‘WUTAR TABKI’, “after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the two locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders”.

The statement said:, “The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

“This was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 15 October 2020, as part of a new subsidiary operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI”, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the 2 locations. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists”.

