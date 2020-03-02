Second Person Dies of Coronavirus in U.S.

Washington state confirmed Sunday that a second person has died from a novel form of coronavirus behind a major outbreak worldwide.

Seattle officials said Sunday evening that a man in his 70s died at a Kirkland, Wash., hospital — the same location where the first death from the disease reported in the U.S. occurred a day earlier, according to The New York Times.

Three other cases were confirmed in the county on Sunday, according to the Times. Two other patients are currently in critical condition from the disease’s symptoms in the county.

Tens of thousands of people worldwide have been sickened by the disease, with the most deaths and cases occurring in China, where the disease was first reported.

Health officials have warned that a large-scale outbreak in the U.S. is possible, while President Trump has largely insisted that the disease is under control.

Sunday also marked the first confirmed case of the virus in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that a woman in her late 30s had been confined to her home after reporting symptoms.

“There is no reason for undue anxiety — the general risk remains low in New York,” Cuomo said Sunday. “We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

