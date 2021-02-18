Second Republic Lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed Dies At 73

Second Republic Lawmaker representing Kano, Dr. Junaid Mohammed is dead.

The deceased son, Suleiman who confirmed the death, said Junaid died on Thursday night at the age of 73 after a brief illness which lasted for three days.

His burial will be announced by the family. Minister of Investment and trade, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and other sympathizers have started trooping into the house of the deceased located at No. 60 Lamido crescent, Kano to sympathize with the family.

