‘Secondus Must Go’ Protesters Hit Streets of Abuja

Scores of youth who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, hit the street of Federal Capital Territory, demanding immediate removal of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The youth, under the aegis of Save PDP Group, who later converged on the national secretariat of the party, premised their decision on the recent defection of some governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wielding placards with inscriptions such as “Uche Secondus Must Go”, “We have lost confidence in your chairmanship”, “We cannot afford to lose more governors” among others, they asked him to listen to advice by quitting his position.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat, the leader of the protesters, Com. Tamunotonye Inioribo, argued that if Secondus willingly relinquish his position, it would pave way for the party’s repositioning ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They accused Secondus of polarising the party for his own selfish interest, adding that all blames are him “for the defection of three governors and dozens of Senators from the party.”

According to him, organs of the party including the PDP Governors’ Forum, National Working Committee, National Executive Committee “are all divided.”

Tamunotonye also accused the chairman of creating factions in states for his own selfish ambition even as he noted that most departments of the party have been crippled, owing to what he called a deliberate attempt to weaken the party for selfish reasons.

Worried by intense internal wrangling, the leadership of the party recently convened a stakeholders’ meeting with a view to addressing issues raised by seven national officers of the party who last week, resigned their positions.

Although, a resolution was reached to set up a reconciliation committee, demands for Secondus removal are yet to abate.

Meanwhile, governors elected under the party’s platform are currently in a closed-door meeting at Akwa Ibom governor’s lodge in Asokoro with a view to resolving ongoing brouhaha.

The meeting is being presided over by Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who doubles as the PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.