Security: Army Chief, Yahaya Solicits Support of Traditional Institutions

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has called on the Royal fathers of the traditional institution across the country to support the military and other security agencies with their revered influence in their various kingdoms and domains.

The COAS made the entreaty while on a courtesy visit to the palace of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo, Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundu the second, The Deji and paramount ruler of Akure Kingdom.

The COAS while stating that he was on a working tour of the 2 Division area of responsibility and found it necessary to pay obeisance to the traditional institution noted that the continuous support of the royal fathers is critical to troops’ operational success.

Gen Yahaya lauded the peaceful coexistence and cordial relationship existing between the Nigerian Army and the people of Akure and encouraged its sustenance.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army will continue to work tirelessly with other security agencies not only in Ondo state, but the entire country to ensure peace and stability.

Addressing officers and soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigades, the COAS stated that the visit was aimed at familiarizing with the personnel and obtaining first-hand information on their welfare and challenges.

He charged them to exhibit gallantry in the fight against banditry, insurgency and other sundry crimes. He urged troops to be committed, dedicated and professional during operations, reiterating the need to remain responsive and work as a team to maximize operational gains.

Admonishing the troops on loyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the COAS assured the troops that their welfare is paramount to the NA.

He, however, reiterated the zero-tolerance posture of his command to acts of indiscipline.

General Yahaya also paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Ondo, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) at the Governor’s office where he assured of the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the sustenance of peace and tranquillity. The Governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Also Speaking at the Combat Support Training Week 2021 at Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Ugbowo, Benin, Gen Yahaya emphasized that logistics remained a critical component in war if decisive success must be achieved.

The COAS disclosed that experiences in the North East and other theatres of operations have sufficiently demonstrated that the need for essential logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be overemphasized if operational success must be made.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on his part reaffirmed the support of the Edo State Government for the Nigerian Army (NA), especially in light of the enormous and selfless sacrifices of troops, who put their lives in harm’s way, in order to foster peace, progress and development in the country.

The governor made this declaration during the event while highlighting the State Government’s effort in the ongoing construction of a 20- room hostel accommodation for the NASST.

The Commander Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Bolaji Salami stated that the training week would afford the Combat Service Support Arms of the NA the opportunity to discuss topical issues that border on logistics and how best it could be streamlined in support of NA operations.

He thereafter urged the participants to come up with a robust logistics blueprint that would assist the NA in defeating its adversaries.

