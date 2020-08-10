Security Operatives Apprehend Suspected Bandits Terrorising Southern Kaduna

Security operatives in a bid to curtail attacks and isolated killings in Southern Kaduna have arrested some bandits and criminals suspected to be members of gangs disturbing the area.

The Sector Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Kafanchan, Colonel David Nwakonobi, told newsmen that eight suspects were arrested at different locations with dangerous weapons in their possession during the operation carried out by the task force.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include locally fabricated pump action guns, locally made pistols, 9 mm ammunition, machetes, and motorcycles.

One of the militiamen involved in the last attack in one of the communities was killed in a shootout and his corpse was discovered in Kibori village during a rescue operation by the troops according to Colonel Nwakonobi.

Bandits in recent times have made Southern Kaduna a very dreary to reside. Several attacks in various villages across the region have led to many deaths with many others being displaced after fires ignited by the raiders, engulf houses and destroy property.

Perplexed by the situation, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai on Tuesday, August 4, sought support from Traditional Rulers over the recent killings in the southern part of the state.

The governor disclosed in a meeting with Traditional Rulers from the three senatorial zones said there is a need for all hands to be on neck towards bringing lasting peace to the troubled area and other parts of the state.

He also challenged the traditional rulers to fish out criminal elements in their midst.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.