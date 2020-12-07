Security Situation Has Improved In Borno Under Buhari Despite Killings – Zulum

Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State has said despite the recent killing of at least 43 rice farmers in the state by the Boko Haram terrorists, the security situation in the state has improved under the regime of the President, Muhammadu Buhari .

The governor stated this on Sunday in Maiduguri when he received northern elders from the Arewa Consultative Forum led by the Chairman of the forum’s Board of Trustees, Ambassador Shehu Malami, and the forum’s Executive Chairman, Audu Ogbeh.

This was contained in a statement released by the Borno State Government on Monday titled ‘Zulum: Despite killings, statewide records show Buhari did better in Borno’.

The statement quoted Zulum as saying, “From statewide statistics on affairs in the 27 local government areas since 2011, the fact is that despite the recent happenings in Borno State, the security situation in Borno State and indeed that of the entire North-East sub-region is still far better under Buhari, and this is based on records.

“For instance, unlike the years before Buhari when a number of local government were no-go-areas, we now have citizens led by our traditional rulers, safely back to Bama, Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Dikwa, Ngala, Monguno, Kukawa, Damboa, Konduga, Mafa, all of which no one could visit not talk of living there. Our emirs were all in exile. Today, Bama is coming back to life and so are Askira-Uba, Damboa, Gwoza, and others. Life is even returning go Baga. This was impossible before Buhari.

“In fact, it was not possible to move a few kilometers out of Maiduguri. Insurgents were so bold to attack and take over military facilities like the army barrack at Monguno, Bama, Giwa Barrack and Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters at Baga to mention just a few.

“There were daily attacks bomb blasts in many parts of Maiduguri, the most populated part of the state but all of these have stopped under Buhari. These are the records and no one can dispute these records,” Zulum stated.

The governor, however, added that it was human nature to be more concerned about current realities than comparing the past to the present.

Zulum thanked the elders and all groups who paid similar visits to Borno in solidarity with the people over the recent tragedy. He also said the people of the state will remain optimistic and keep doing their part in shared efforts to find sustainable peace.

