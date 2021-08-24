Nigeria-Army-Headquarters-soldier-640×431

Security Was Compromised to Allow Armed Bandits Raid NDA – DHQ

The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

Bashir Muhd Jajira
Major
Academy Public Relations Officer
24 August 2021

