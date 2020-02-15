You Must Now ‘Build Bridges of Unity’, Jonathan Tells Diri

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has asked the governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in the polity.

Senator Diri was sworn in as the fifth civilian governor of Bayelsa state on Friday, following a Supreme Court judgement sacking elected candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, hours before the inauguration.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Lyon and issue a fresh certificate to the candidate of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election, which are the Peoples Democratic Party.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who read the lead judgment on Thursday, made the orders after disqualifying the APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, for submitting forged certificates to INEC.

Mr Jonathan, who congratulated Governor Diri in a statement he personally signed, said that the journey to the Creek Haven is a divine one.

“As Governor, the responsibility of building hope and sustaining peace across the State now lies on your shoulders.

“Your journey to Creek Haven is a divine one, so I advise you to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the State in order to write your name in gold.

“You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people,” he added.

Mr Jonathan called on all Bayelsa people to be “law-abiding, peaceful and embrace this transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State.”

