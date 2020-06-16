Senate Committee on Army to Consider Bill for the Establishment of Nigerian Army University Biu

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa on Tuesday said the Senate Committee on Army held a public hearing to consider the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), in Borno.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen TY Buratai thank members of the Senate Committee on Army for their contributions, unwavering interest and support in passing the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB).

He stated that the establishment of the university will surely address the critical need for education in different specialized fields.

According to the COAS, the university was also positioned to provide necessary academic programmes to counter negative narratives and ideology of the terrorists.

According to him, it is one of the Nigerian Army’s effort in the pursuit of winning the hearts and minds of the society and a remarkable milestone in promoting excellent civil-Military relations.

“Every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, language, tribe or religion has equal opportunity to pursue academic learning in the university,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the approval to establish the university in 2018.

“The NAUB which is located in Biu Local Government Area of Borno has since been running courses in different academic fields.

“It is gradually becoming a citadel of learning and emerging Centre for academic and intellectual excellence,” he said.

According to the statement, the public hearing witnessed the participation of relevant stakeholders from National University Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, Civil Society Organizations and the University Council among others.

