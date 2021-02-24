Senate Confirms Bawa As New EFCC Chairman

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC).

The confirmation comes amid several allegations levelled against the 40-year-old.

Bawa was the Lagos zonal head of the anti-graft agency before his appointment as EFCC chairman. During the screening exercise, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege said Bawa’s nomination has generated hope for the youth.

“Ordinarily I’d have pleaded for him to take a bow but let him further showcase himself. This nomination has generated hope,” Omo-Agege said.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this nomination.

This is the first time we are sticking within the EFCC to govern this institution.” Bawa denied the allegation that he sold assets recovered by the anti-graft agency for personal gain.

He also said his nomination has given hope to Nigerian youths. “I’m not unaware, my nomination has caused a lot of hope for the teeming youth. I’m going to give them good representation,” he said.

