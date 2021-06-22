Senate Confirms Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

The red chamber took the decision following the consideration of the report of its joint committee on Defence and Army led by Senators Aliyu Wamakko and Ali Ndume.

The President of the Senate had on June 2, referred the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for Yahaya’s confirmation to the committees.

More to follow…

