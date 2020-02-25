Senate May Consider Report On Security Challenges Next Week, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday said the Senate may consider the report of the ad-hoc committee on security challenges next week.

He gave the indication during plenary following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Aishatu Ahmed(APC – Adamawa Central).

The Senate set up the committee chaired by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, had on January 29 to interface with the security agencies on the level of insecurity in the country and report back to the upper chamber within two weeks.

Senator Lawan promised that the Senate would engage the executive arm of government on the resolutions of the committee as contained in its report.

He added that the Senate would also work closely with the House of Representatives and Nigerians towards ensuring that solutions were found to the lingering security problems in the country.

“The Senate discussed and debated so much on the insecurity in the country and set up an ad-hoc committee under the leadership of the Senate Leader.

“The committee is working very hard; we are trying to look for solutions to the insecurity bedevilling the country. We are not going to rest on our oars until we are able to provide solutions,” the lawmaker said.

He added, “This is the essence of our being in government. Of course, it will require that we work with the House of Representatives and the Executive, as well as the citizens because I believe that the citizens have to be taken into confidence in the fight against insecurity.

“So, we will not waste any time, as soon as the report is ready, I believe by next week, we are going to look at the report of the ad-hoc committee and take those important and very viable resolutions, and engage with the executive arm of government.”

The Senate President noted that the executive and legislature were on the same page and promised that they would do whatever it takes, even if it has to do with investing huge sums in security.

“Life is more important than anything, so we need to protect the lives of Nigerians who have sent us here,” he added.

Relying on a point of order on matter of urgent public importance, Senator Ahmed decried the attacks on Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State where represented.

She informed her colleagues that an insurgent group armed with seven gun-trucks and motorcycles invaded the town on Friday last week.

According to the lawmaker, three soldiers were killed in the dastardly attacks, while properties worth millions of naira were burnt or destroyed including, public hospital, school, telecommunication facilities, and police stations among others.

She added that the Garkida crises, which led to the destruction of lives and propriety, was planned by the insurgents to have a religious connotation considering that churches and residences of some prominent indigenes were burnt.

Senator Ahmed described the attack as an act aimed at destroying the foundation of peaceful co-existence among Garkida community and Adamawa State as a whole.

“As a result of this, the urgent need to take more drastic actions in the face of such affront on the national security architecture, the region and indeed the entire nation is long overdue.

“In view of the enormity of the situation, the Federal Government needs to put more innovative measures in place to frontally confront these challenges,” she said.

In a three-point resolution, the Senate urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to re-establish a military command base in Garkida and also all major settlements bordering the Sambisa forest.

It also called on the North East Development Commission to immediately embark on rehabilitation of public and religious institutions destroyed and provide assistance to other individuals affected.

The Senate also asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently assess the extent of damage and provide relief materials immediately to Garkida community.

