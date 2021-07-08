Senate Screens Buhari’s Aide Lauretta, Others for INEC Job
The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission has started the screening of the nominees of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , as national commissioners of the electoral umpire.
The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie, is already in the Senate waiting to be screened.
Details later…
