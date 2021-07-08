Lauretta-Onochie21

Senate Screens Buhari’s Aide Lauretta, Others for INEC Job

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission has started the screening of the nominees of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , as national commissioners of the electoral umpire.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie, is already in the Senate waiting to be screened.

Details later…

