Senator Buruji Kashamu Buried

The remains of Senator Buruju Kashamu, have been buried at his Ijebu-Igbo country home.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun was part of the crowd that bidded the politician a tearful farewell.

Sympathisers shunned COVID-19 protocols during the burial with many of them struggling to have a good view of the funeral activities.

Kashamu died at 62 on Saturday of COVID-19 complications.

