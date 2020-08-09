Senator Buruji Kashamu Buried
The remains of Senator Buruju Kashamu, have been buried at his Ijebu-Igbo country home.
Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun was part of the crowd that bidded the politician a tearful farewell.
Sympathisers shunned COVID-19 protocols during the burial with many of them struggling to have a good view of the funeral activities.
Kashamu died at 62 on Saturday of COVID-19 complications.
