Senator Buruji Kashamu Dies of COVID-19

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead, He died of COVID-19 complications.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun-East senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, died at First Cardiology Consultants, Lagos.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce who broke the news through his verified twitter handle said the deceased would be sorely missed.

He tweeted: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID-19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”

Details shortly…

 

