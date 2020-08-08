Senator Buruji Kashamu Dies of COVID-19
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead, He died of COVID-19 complications.
Kashamu, who represented Ogun-East senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, died at First Cardiology Consultants, Lagos.
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce who broke the news through his verified twitter handle said the deceased would be sorely missed.
He tweeted: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID-19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.
“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”
