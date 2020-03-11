Senator Introduces Bill to Ban Generators, Jail Sellers for 10 Years

Bima Enagi, senator representing Niger south, has introduced a bill seeking to outlaw power generating sets, better known as ”generators”, in the country.

The bill, which passed first reading at a plenary session on Wednesday, proposes to ban the importation and use of all kinds of generators.

A lot of Nigerians depend on generators for electricity generation in their homes and businesses owing to irregular power supply.

The country currently generates approximately 4,000mw of electricity but distributes about 3,000mw for a population of about 200 million.

A copy of the bill which was obtained by TheCable states that anybody who imports into or sells generators in Nigeria risks at least 10 years of imprisonment.

It states that anybody who: “Imports generating sets; or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than ten years”.

It added that all persons are hereby directed to “stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country”.

The bill, however, exempts generating sets used for “essential services”.

It defined essential services to include medical purposes (hospitals and nursing homes and healthcare facilities), airports and railway stations/ services.

Also listed as essential services are elevators, escalators, research institutions and such facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply.

It added that the approval for exclusion shall be obtained from the minister of power.

