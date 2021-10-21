Shehu-Sani

Senator Shehu Sani Escapes Death as Terrorists ‘Bomb’ Kaduna-Abuja Train

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, on Thursday escaped death onboard a Kaduna-Abuja train.

Sani disclosed that the train he boarded ran a portion damaged by explosives used in attacking a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker alleged that terrorists had attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday with explosives.

He alleged that the terrorists also opened fire on the engine driver and tank of the train.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Kaduna-Abuja TrainShehu SaniTerrorists

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Charging Nnamdi Kanu for Insulting Buhari Abuse of Power – Omokri

Charging Nnamdi Kanu for Insulting Buhari Abuse of Power – Omokri

News
  • 21 Oct
  • 0
Nnamdi Kanu Moved Back to DSS Custody as Court Adjourns Till Nov 10

Nnamdi Kanu Moved Back to DSS Custody as Court Adjourns Till Nov 10

News
  • 21 Oct
  • 0
Senator Shehu Sani Escapes Death as Terrorists ‘Bomb’ Kaduna-Abuja Train

Senator Shehu Sani Escapes Death as Terrorists ‘Bomb’ Kaduna-Abuja Train

News
  • 21 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top