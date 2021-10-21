Senator Shehu Sani Escapes Death as Terrorists ‘Bomb’ Kaduna-Abuja Train
Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, on Thursday escaped death onboard a Kaduna-Abuja train.
Sani disclosed that the train he boarded ran a portion damaged by explosives used in attacking a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday.
In a tweet, the former lawmaker alleged that terrorists had attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday with explosives.
He alleged that the terrorists also opened fire on the engine driver and tank of the train.
“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours