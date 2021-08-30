Senator’s Son Was Choked to Death by Assailants, Police Confirm

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the murder of the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah representing Kebbi south, Capt. Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah by suspected assailants.

The 36-year-old pilot was murdered in his house on Saturday in Kaduna state by unknown assailants.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, the assassins forcefully gained access into Abdulkarim’s residence at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali in Kaduna metropolis at night and choked him to death in cold blood.

Then they made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination.

The police spokesman said the police have launched a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprits and bringing them to book.

“Detectives are currently leaving no stone unturned in compliance with the directive,” the statement said.

“The Command is soliciting for information from the general public that will assist in getting to the root of this incident as well as proactively preventing future reoccurrence of similar tragic incident.”

