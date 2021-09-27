SERAP to Buhari: Name Alleged Looters of N6tr NDDC Funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to publish names of those indicted for alleged looting of N6 trillion in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2000 and 2019, as revealed in the forensic audit report.

It urged the President to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to publish the names of the alleged looters of the funds and prosecute them without further delay.

An open letter dated September 25, 2021 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, read: “It is in the public interest to publish the names of those indicted in the audit report and ensure that they are prosecuted.

“Taking such decisive steps would advance the victims right to restitution, compensation and guarantee non-repetition, as well as improve confidence in the fight against corruption.”

The group sent copies of the letter to Malami; Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

