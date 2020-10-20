Adamu-Garba

SERAP To Oppose Suit Against Twitter CEO, Hires Falana

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has said it is heading to court to oppose a suit praying that Twitter be shut down from the Nigerian cyberspace over the raging #EndSARS protest.

SERAP said on its Twitter handle on Tuesday that it had instructed human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), to lead a team of lawyers to, on behalf of Nigerians, oppose the suit filed by a 2019 presidential aspirant and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

SERAP tweeted, “We’ve decided to join S/N: FHC/ABJ/CS/1391/2020 filed by APC member seeking to shut down Twitter because of #EndSARS protests.

“We’ll challenge this suit, defend free speech & access to information of everyone.

“We have just instructed Femi Falana, SAN to lead a team of senior lawyers to represent us and other interested Nigerians to challenge this suit, and to defend people’s rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and peaceful assembly.”

