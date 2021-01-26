Service Chiefs Jointly ‘Resign’ As Buhari Appoints Replacements

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs and appointed new officers as replacements.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who noted that the service chiefs have also retired from service.

Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

President Buhari appreciated the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

He congratulated the new Service Chiefs and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The move by the President comes after several demands by Nigerians calling for the removal of the service chiefs and rejig of Nigeria’s military apparatus, following security challenges confronting the nation.



