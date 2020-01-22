Seven Nigerian Troops Killed in ISWAP Attack
Seven soldiers were killed on Tuesday when Islamic State-affiliated jihadists attacked a military position in northeastern Nigeria, two military sources told AFP.
Fighters in several trucks fitted with machine guns attacked a military position in Mainok village, 56 kilometres (35 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, they said on Wednesday
“We lost seven men in the attack by the terrorists. Two soldiers went missing and five soldiers were injured,” the first source said.
