Sex for Money Allegation: Apostle Suleman Reacts to Chioma Ifemeludike’s Confession

Over the weekend, Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike in an open confession on Instagram, narrated how she allegedly had sex with the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman for money.

Ifemeludike alleged that she was be pimped to Suleman by her colleague, Lynda Clems and was paid handsomely by the cleric, however the memory has continued to torment her.

In reaction to the viral allegation, Apostle Suleman implored his congregation and followers not to send him any encouraging messages again.

“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged. I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me. Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media,” he said.

The clergyman added that he is focused on his God-given assignment and the people who are insulting him, only did that because of what they read online.

“They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,” Apostle Suleman said.

He further added that all the videos made against him, he intentionally ignored them; “My wife can bear witness, all the video done against me I’ve not watch one. Many of you have watched it but me, the subject matter I’ve not watch one. What I don’t see cannot affect me. Somebody sent me a video from a blog yesterday, that was the last time it was on my phone. I guard my heart so that I can have fellowship with God. Stop all these rumors and gossips. What will not encourage me I don’t give attention to it.”

