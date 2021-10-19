tiwa-savage-press-photo-2018-billboard-1548-1548×1000

Sex Video: Tiwa Savage Should Face the Consequences of Her Actions – Deji Adeyanju

Popular activist and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju has weighed on the recent leak of a sextape of music star, Tiwa Savage.

Adeyanju, in a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, called on Nigerians to stop ‘standing by’ the songstress and instead allow her to face the consequences of her actions.

He wrote: “There is nothing to stand by Tiwa Savage for.”

“Let people face the consequences of their actions. Stop misleading the younger generation. Next time if you want to record a sex tape, make sure your partner’s face also shows.”

“Stop acting the fool always.”

The musician had earlier told the press that she ws being blackmailed with the tape adding that she was prepared to face the backlash and would not pay her blackmailers any attention.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
EntertainmentNewsPictures
Tagged
Concerned Nigerians GroupDeji AdeyanjuTiwa Savage

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Three Imo Traditional Rulers

BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Three Imo Traditional Rulers

News
  • 19 Oct
  • 0
Sex Video: Tiwa Savage Should Face the Consequences of Her Actions – Deji Adeyanju

Sex Video: Tiwa Savage Should Face the Consequences of Her Actions – Deji Adeyanju

Entertainment
  • 19 Oct
  • 0
#EndSARS: Insurance Companies Unveil Report, Pay ₦9 Billion Claims

#EndSARS: Insurance Companies Unveil Report, Pay ₦9 Billion Claims

News
  • 19 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top