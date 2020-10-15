Seyi Makinde Loses Mum

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday lost his mother, Chief Abigail Makinde. The governor’s mother passed on at age 81.

Makinde during the 80th birthday of his mother on July 11, 2019, said he imbibed his mother’s attributes. He listed the attributes to include bluntness and straightforward postures.

The circumstances surrounding the late woman’s yet had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

