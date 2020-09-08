SGF Advises Presidential Aides, Ministers on Buhari’s Nine Priority Areas

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides and ministers to deliver on the promises the President made to Nigerians to deliver on nine priority areas.

Mustapha spoke on Monday in Abuja at the first year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised for ministers by the Presidency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the areas are: building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

Others are: expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.

Mustapha said: “The retreat is designed to prepare and sensitise cabinet members on the status of policies, programmes and projects of government and the roadmap towards the delivery of its priorities and Next Level Agenda for 2019 to 2023.

“This retreat is expected to provide opportunity for us as a government to review the first-year report of the ‘Ministerial Mandates’ with respect to the commitment to deliver on the nine priority areas of this administration.”

According to him, the retreat is also designed to allow for transparency on the status of implementation of policies, programmes and projects of the government and the roadmap towards the delivery of the 9-priority agenda of this administration.

