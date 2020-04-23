SGF: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing in Nigeria

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says COVID-19 cases have been on the rise because of the expanded capacity to run test.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Mustapha who chairs the presidential task force committee on COVID-19, said there are also strategies in place for door-to-door testing in Lagos and Abuja.

“The PTF notes that the number of cases has risen generally. This is attributable to expansion of our testing capacity and activities as well as evidence that community spread is taking place,” he said.

“Considering the dynamic nature of the response plan, the strategy for testing has been modified and door-to-door testing is now taking place in some communities in Lagos and Abuja. Testing, detection, isolation, care and case management remain central to our success in this fight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me remind us all that this pandemic is real and its spreading like wide fire. We must all arise to fight this potent and invisible common enemy by adhering to the guidelines and protocols for COVID-19, which includes personal hygiene, social distancing, wear of masks in public places, obeying the stay-at-home order and reporting unusual illness to the authorities for investigation.”

The SGF said the task force remains committed to leading the fight against COVID-19 and it welcomes constructive ideas for improvement.

