Shehu Sani: Nigerians Will Face More Hardship Under Dictator Buhari in 2020

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, says Nigerians will face “more hardship” under Dictator Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

According to Nation, Sani said this during a radio programme on Invicta FM Radio in Kaduna on Sunday.

Urging the current administration to stop blaming past governments for the situation of the country, Sani said things will not improve even if Buhari is given additional 50 years to rule.

“Nigerians are suffering and because the people in government have asked them to persevere. But the truth of the matter is that, none of the leaders’ children are suffering, none of their wives are suffering,” Sani reportedly said.

“So, it is disturbing to note that, some sections of the masses are deceiving themselves by thinking that, the leaders love them, and the leaders are also suffering like themselves.

“This should stop complaining to Nigerians that, they met Nigeria is bad shape. If things were in good shape in the first place, you won’t be called to come and rule. Whoever looks at history and see the time that, past leaders like Sardauna came into power, they did a lot.

“But if you give this present government 50 more years to rule, this is how the masses will suffer for those 50 years. The masses are being deceived with promises.

“But, I am assuring you that, this hardship that Nigerians are even experiencing, is a joke compared to what would be happening in this coming year and beyond, because the measures the government is taking are not measures to bring succour to the masses, but to increase power for powerful and increase hardship for the masses.

“So, if this sitting government is truthful, let it tell Nigerians when things will go back to how they met them, not even talking about what they will add.”

_____

