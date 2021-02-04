Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Visits Zamfara Ruga Settlement, Preaches Peace To Active Bandits

Nigerians have been enjoined to avoid dividing themselves along the ethnic line but instead, learn to live in peace together and tolerate one another.

This call was made by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi after being taken around the ongoing construction of Rural Grazing Area, RUGA settlement for Fulanis at Maradun local government area of Zamfara State as parts of efforts to end insecurity.

Rural Grazing Area, RUGA is one of the initiatives of the governor Bello Matawalle’s administration aimed at ending the decades of herders- farmers violent conflict in Zamfara State.

Sheikh Gumi after going round urged the Federal Government to key into the initiative with a view to ensuring peace prevails in the country. He blamed the insecurity on the marginalization of the Fulanis, saying they lack basic amenities.

Sheikh Ahmed Gumi also visited Zamfara with the gospel of peace to bandits in the forests, urging them to rethink their actions.

Sheikh Gumi said he is optimistic that at the end of the dialogue with the bandits, criminality in the Northwest will be a thing of the past.

