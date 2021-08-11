Shell-Petroleum-Development-Company

Shell Agrees to Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn Compensation

The people of Ogoni in Rivers State got justice on Wednesday as the multinational oil company, Shell Petroleum Company, agreed to pay N45.9 billion for the losses suffered as a result of oil spills that ravaged their communities.

The court endorsed the decision that the monetary compensation which was ordered by the Federal High Court 10 years ago should be paid to the communities through their lawyer, Lucius Nwosu.

Shell’s lawyer, Aham Ejelamo (SAN), had disclosed Shell’s acceptance to pay before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday.

Ejelamo had also sought the permission of the court to pay the compensation through the Chief Registrar of the court.

However, it was finally agreed that the said sum should be paid through the lawyer to the Ogoni people.

Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court Lagos Division had on June 14, 2010, awarded the compensation sum in favour of the Ogoni people in a suit that was filed by them.

However, the Ogoni people waived the interest on the principal sum as a concession reached upon reconciliation.

