Siaka Oyibo 2

Siaka Oyibo, Chairman of Kogi Security Trust Fund is Dead

Siaka Oyibo, one of the aides to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has died at the age of 69.

The deceased was hugely instrumental to the security strides of the Governor Yahaya Bello Administration as the Chairman, Kogi State Security Trust Fund.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, the deceased reportedly died of diabetes.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to announce the passing on of Hon. Siaka Oyibo a few hours ago. Until his death, Hon. Oyibo was the Chairman of, Kogi State Security Trust Fund.

“A retired Army Officer, the late Hon. Oyibo was hugely instrumental to the security strides of the Governor Yahaya Bello Administration as the Chairman of the Security Trust Fund.

