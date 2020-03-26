Akin Abayomi

Six COVID-19 Patients Set to be Discharged in Lagos

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Tunde Ajayi, has disclosed that six of the patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital have recovered.

Ajayi via his twitter handle, @thetundeajai, said the patients would be discharged soon.

“Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead,” he wrote.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 51 cases were confirmed in the country as of 11:25 pm on March 25.

“Out of the 51 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, while one death has been recorded. Lagos has 32 confirmed cases,” the NCDC wrote on its website.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a briefing on Wednesday said the state was tracing over 2,000 contacts.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID19LagosNCDCTunde Ajayi

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Coronavirus: Somalia Football Legend Mohamed Farah Dies in London Aged 59

Coronavirus: Somalia Football Legend Mohamed Farah Dies in London Aged 59

Africa
  • 26 Mar
  • 0
Governors Akeredolu, Obaseki Test Negative for Coronavirus

Governors Akeredolu, Obaseki Test Negative for Coronavirus

News
  • 26 Mar
  • 0
COVID-19: NSCDC Deploys 500 Personnel to Ekiti, Edo

COVID-19: NSCDC Deploys 500 Personnel to Ekiti, Edo

News
  • 26 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top