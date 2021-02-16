Six Feared Killed As Explosion Rocks Zamfara

Six children are feared dead following an explosion that rocked Magami village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Abubakar Dauran, said the victims went to the bush in search of firewood when they picked an explosive devise and began playing with it, and shortly after, it exploded.

While six are said to have died instantly, others were left with various degrees of injuries. Those who sustained injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gusau, the state capital for medical attention.

According to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, he later got information that one person among the victims that were hospitalized also died.

He said the state had put measures in place to prevent future occurrences of such.

