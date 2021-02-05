Six Killed as Bandits Attack Commercial Vehicle Along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road

Six people have died along the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road, while six others sustained injuries when bandits opened fire on a commercial vehicle plying the road.

The Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Aruwan said, the bandits who were on the run from security patrol teams, opened fire on the commercial vehicle on the highway and the driver lost control of the bus.

He said the bus somersaulted several times, leading to the death of six people on the spot. Aruwan said security reports indicated that, “the bandits who were on the run from aggressive patrols in the Birnin Gwari general area, took to the highway around Ungwan Dangedda, and as they retreated, shot at several vehicles.”

The commissioner said, “The driver of one commercial vehicle was hit, and lost control of the vehicle, which somersaulted several times before coming to a stop. The bandits then fled the location.”

He said rescue efforts revealed that six persons died on the spot. They were listed as: Abdurrashid Ya’u, Sa’idu Ya’u, Ramatu Ya’u, Suwaiba Ali, Sulaiman Ustaz and an unidentified infant

The commissioner said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending his condolences to their families.

“He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Security patrols will continue in the general area.”

